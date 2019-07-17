In Com Staff July 17 2019, 11.47 pm July 17 2019, 11.47 pm

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's 17 July episode starts with Kartik (Mohsin Khan) agreeing to marry Vedika. He was worried within and dreamed of Naira (Shivangi Joshi). He told her that he could never give Naira’s place to Vedika. He asked Naira why she went away on that night when he asked her about her loyalty. He regretted his question and also Naira’s reaction. He felt she should have slapped him and scolded him, instead of running away. He wished that she was with him right now and everything would’ve been fine. He asked Naira if it was easy for her to leave and go. He regretted his suspicion on her.

Naira was overjoyed and booked the tickets for Udaipur. Naira’s friend was worried knowing about Kartik’s marriage happening with Vedika. She informed Naira that her boyfriend has told her about Kartik Goenka’s second marriage fixed with Vedika. Naira couldn’t believe this. She got to know that Kartik was marrying Vedika, the girl she had seen with him once. Naira asked her friend if she was joking to know about her past. She had all her belief that Kartik could never marry anyone. Naira got upset with her friend and cried. She dreamed of Kartik. She felt Kartik had moved on after their separation. She didn’t think he was doing any mistake by moving on since she had also made a mistake by leaving him forever. She had been living away from Kartik. She wanted to punish herself. She felt she had broken their relation at the time when Kartik doubted her character. Naira thought to not return back to Kartik, not even for Kairav’s sake.

She regretted Kartik’s wrong thinking, which ruined their relation. Her friend asked her to make a decision carefully. Goenkas welcomed Dadi home. They wanted Dadi to stay happy and relieved. Vansh welcomed Dadi by giving her flowers. Gayu saw Samarth’s rude behaviour towards Vansh and felt bad. She thought just Kartik loved Vansh selflessly in the entire house. Dadi called a Pandit once again to get the date for Kartik and Vedika’s marriage. Vedika asked Kartik to take some time and not pressurize himself. Akhilesh tried to tell Kartik about Naira. He revealed about meeting Kairav and asked him not to take any decision rashly. He lost the courage to tell about seeing Naira. Kartik told him that he had some urgent work to finish. Akhilesh hinted him that someone they lost before might come back in their lives. Kartik didn’t understand anything. Akhilesh wished that Naira was informed about Kartik’s remarriage and came back to the family to stop the happenings. He waited for Naira’s move. Kairav was happy that he was going to Udaipur. He called Kartik to share his happiness.