In Com Staff June 28 2019, 12.01 am June 28 2019, 12.01 am

Today's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 27 June episode starts with Naira (Shivangi Joshi) continuing to look for her son and got the updates from the police. She didn’t find him. The police tracked the phone Kairav was carrying. Kartik (Mohsin Khan) didn't know Kairav’s name and asked him. Kairav got upset with him and asked how his dad didn’t know his son’s name. He asked Kartik how he couldn’t know his name. Kartik realized his mistake to ask the wrong question. Kairav asked him if he forgot his son. Kartik felt he had hurt Kairav’s heart and apologized. Kairav told Kartik that he was much upset with him, he missed him a lot. Kartik thought if Kairav got upset, he wouldn't take him home. Kairav asked Kartik to tell his name. Kartik recalled Naira’s words that they had decided their would-be-child/son’s name as Kairav.

Kairav got happy and told Kartik that his name was Kairav. He thanked Kartik for not forgetting them. Kartik got surprised. Kairav asked the meaning of his name. Kartik told him that Kairav meant lotus. He hugged Kairav and asked him to guide him home. Kartik got emotional with Kairav’s coming in his life. The police tracked Kairav and informed Naira. Naira told the inspector that maybe Kairav was going home. She wondered why Kairav would run away from home if he had to return. Inspector told her that the kids were unpredictable and did such things sometimes. Manish romanced Suwarna and wanted to take her on a bike ride. Suwarna refused to risk her life. He taunted her for getting old. She teased Manish for being older. Meanwhile, Kairav got Kartik home. Kartik connected with the ambience but failed to see Naira’s picture. Kairav told Kartik that he would know about the house already. Kartik asked Kairav to call his mum. Kairav looked for Naira. Kartik missed Naira and felt her around. Vedika called him and asked if he had reached Goa.