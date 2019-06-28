Today's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 27 June episode starts with Naira (Shivangi Joshi) continuing to look for her son and got the updates from the police. She didn’t find him. The police tracked the phone Kairav was carrying. Kartik (Mohsin Khan) didn't know Kairav’s name and asked him. Kairav got upset with him and asked how his dad didn’t know his son’s name. He asked Kartik how he couldn’t know his name. Kartik realized his mistake to ask the wrong question. Kairav asked him if he forgot his son. Kartik felt he had hurt Kairav’s heart and apologized. Kairav told Kartik that he was much upset with him, he missed him a lot. Kartik thought if Kairav got upset, he wouldn't take him home. Kairav asked Kartik to tell his name. Kartik recalled Naira’s words that they had decided their would-be-child/son’s name as Kairav.
Kairav got happy and told Kartik that his name was Kairav. He thanked Kartik for not forgetting them. Kartik got surprised. Kairav asked the meaning of his name. Kartik told him that Kairav meant lotus. He hugged Kairav and asked him to guide him home. Kartik got emotional with Kairav’s coming in his life. The police tracked Kairav and informed Naira. Naira told the inspector that maybe Kairav was going home. She wondered why Kairav would run away from home if he had to return. Inspector told her that the kids were unpredictable and did such things sometimes. Manish romanced Suwarna and wanted to take her on a bike ride. Suwarna refused to risk her life. He taunted her for getting old. She teased Manish for being older. Meanwhile, Kairav got Kartik home. Kartik connected with the ambience but failed to see Naira’s picture. Kairav told Kartik that he would know about the house already. Kartik asked Kairav to call his mum. Kairav looked for Naira. Kartik missed Naira and felt her around. Vedika called him and asked if he had reached Goa.
Kartik lied to her that he was still on the way; he would reach Goa and call her up. Vedika waited to meet him. She got happy that Kartik was coming for her. Kairav told Kartik that Naira wasn't at home, she always left the house open, since she had nothing to lose. Kartik thought to tell the truth to Kairav. He didn't want Kairav to get heartbroken. He decided to talk to Kairav's mum. Kairav felt hungry. Kartik told him that he would order food. Kairav didn't want anything from outside and asked Kartik to cook food. Kartik and Kairav bonded and cooked the food together. Kartik fed the food to Kairav with love. Kairav got too happy. Naira got delayed by the obstacle at the check post. She wanted to rush home. Kartik and Kairav enjoyed their time. Kartik missed Naira and turned emotional. He felt Naira was dead and would never come back. He searched for her everywhere. Kartik saw Naira's picture in his wallet. He played with Kairav and dropped the wallet. Kairav missed seeing Naira's picture. Naira's scooty broke down. She ran towards the home. She wanted to be sure that Kairav was fine. Kartik put Kairav to sleep. He got a call from Dadi, who called her at the hotel fast. Kartik asked her to be with Vedika. Dadi asked him to come soon. Kairav called Kartik his best dad and slept. Kartik left him and went. Naira came home and was much relieved to see Kairav fine. Kartik thought if he did a mistake to leave Kairav alone. He decided to take Kairav with him, he could drop him home later when his mum arrived. He went back to pick Kairav. He saw Kairav with his mom and felt he was safe now. He went to the hotel to meet Dadi. Naira decided to talk to Kartik. She called him up. He didn't answer her calls. Naira and Kartik had a chat over text and fought. She didn't want any stranger to cheat on her son. He tried to explain that he did not mean any harm to Kairav. The written update of 27 June 2019 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode full story ends here.