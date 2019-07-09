In Com Staff July 09 2019, 12.01 am July 09 2019, 12.01 am

Today's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 8 July episode starts with Kairav going to the hotel to meet Kartik (Mohsin Khan) but getting upset because Kartik couldn't meet him. They assumed that Kartik had gone from there. Naira (Shivangi Joshi) tried to lift up Kairav's mood. Suhasini thought Vedika and Kartik would get married since she saw Vedika talking happily with Kartik. Kartik decided to meet Kairav at his school and Naira decided to surprise him with to cheer him up. Naira and Kartik simultaneously reach Kairav to meet him which makes him happy. Kairav and Kartik spent some time while Naira watched over from afar. Naira asked Kartik to drop Kairav over the phone.

Kartik complained to Lisa about Kairav's mom being careless and maybe Kairav was missing his father and so he left his house early. Kartik felt bad for the bond forming and requested Lisa to ask Naira to tell the truth to Kairav. The written update of 8 July 2019 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode full story ends here.