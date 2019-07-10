In Com Staff July 10 2019, 6.08 pm July 10 2019, 6.08 pm

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 9 July episode starts with Kartik (Mohsin Khan) missing Kairav’s mum. He asked Kairav to take care of himself. Kairav asked him to come back soon. Naira (Shivangi Joshi) got caught by her friend, who questioned her for hiding this way. Naira made many excuses for work. She didn’t want Naira to avoid Kartik this way since the matter concerned Kairav as well. She demanded Naira to tell her the truth. She asked Naira how she could leave Kairav alone at the school. She knew Naira wasn’t irresponsible. Naira finally spoke up and told her that Kartik was Kairav’s biological father; destiny had played this game to bring them together in an unexpected way. Naira cried after telling her about her life’s big change. Her friend felt sorry for her. Vedika looked after Dadi’s health and asked her to have medicines on time every day. Suwarna explained Dadi in a strange way so that Dadi understood. She asked Dadi not to put pressure on Kartik and Vedika for marriage, else things would get worse.

Manish agreed with Suwarna. Dadi didn’t listen to them. She asked Vedika why she became Kartik’s friend. Vedika told Dadi that she was happy to be his friend, she wouldn’t do anything to hurt his heart and she would respect the friendship always. Dadi wanted them to fall in love and get married. She knew Naira was dead and now Kartik had to move on to stay happy. She asked Manish and Suwarna to ask Kartik for marriage. Manish didn’t think he could force Kartik. Vedika asked Dadi not to worry, things would happen as destined. Dadi was worried by pandit’s warning about Kartik’s life troubles. Naira’s friend asked her to watch Kartik’s love for Kairav when Kartik didn’t know their relation. She was sure that Kartik would love Kairav more on knowing the truth. She asked Naira to tell him the truth and reconcile. Naira didn’t want to tell him anything since Kartik wasn’t aware of her pregnancy when they both got apart. Naira didn’t want to share about Kartik’s suspicion. She told her that she had taken the situation driven decision just for the sake of her esteem. Naira was happy that Kairav met his dad.

Her friend asked her to let Kartik and Kairav stay together now. Naira felt Kartik loved Kairav since he didn’t know the truth. She promised to give much love to Kairav so that he didn’t need Kartik. Naira told her that it was tough to meet Kartik and explain to him the truth, it was better that Kartik went away. She wanted to tell the truth to Kairav when he grew up. She was sure that Kartik would stay happy with her. Her friend didn’t think so. Naira waited for the right time. Naira tried to arrange money for her expenses. She went on the road to pick her money. She got spotted by Akhilesh. He learned that she was alive. He shouted at her and followed her. He wondered how Naira could be alive. Kairav got face painting done. Naira saw the frog painting and missed Kartik. Kairav asked her to click his picture and send it to Kartik with a cute note. Naira asked Kairav to have food. Naira’s friend asked her if she would do this for Kairav.