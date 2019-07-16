In Com Staff July 16 2019, 11.03 pm July 16 2019, 11.03 pm

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the popular Star Plus show produced by Director’s Kut, will finally see Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) coming face to face. The big decision of Naira to return to her family and to her husband Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has certainly brought the hopes alive of the Naira fans.

However, the heart attack of Dadi (Swati Chitnis) has changed the entire scenario for Kartik. Dadi’s plea while being on the verge of breathing her last has only added to the problems of Kartik.

Kartik will give his consent to marry Vedika (Pankhuri Awasthy) and this will make all in the family happy. However, Chachu (Ali Hasan) will wonder what to do, and will also wonder if he needs to tell the truth of Naira being alive to Kartik.

On the other hand, Naira will leave with Kairav to Udaipur and this will only give rise to some edge-of-the-seat drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Meanwhile, a new drama will start wherein the pandit will indicate that the Goenka family will suffer a huge crisis situation wherein there will be a life threat to a much-loved family member.

The pundit will also say that the indication is not the heart attack that Dadi suffered, and that there is much more in the store.