Loyal viewers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Director’s Kut on Star Plus have been witnessing the intriguing drama.

The recent episode saw a dhamakedaar twist in the series as it took a five years leap.

Now, in the coming episode, the audience will witness Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) coming face to face.

Are you guys excited?

Well, we bring you more details.

Naira will be crying and blaming Kartik for doubting on her. She also will ask him why did he raise a question and accuse her of having an affair. The question destroyed their relationship. It is an intense scene between Kartik and Naira.

OMG!

However, we reveal that this would be Naira's dream and not reality.

