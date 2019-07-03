In Com Staff July 03 2019, 8.07 pm July 03 2019, 8.07 pm

Star Plus popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced Director’s Kut, has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. The show never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira’s (Shivangi Joshi) son Kairav (Shaurya Shah) calls Kartik his father and the two connect quickly.

We earlier reported about Dadi and Vedika, who have come along with Kartik for the exhibition in Goa, tells Kartik to book the tickets for Udaipur. However, Kartik, who wants to spend more time with Kairav refuses to book the tickets.

As per the storyline, Kartik and Vedika come for the exhibition. Naira, who is also present at the exhibition is busy in a few preparations. Soon, she turns around and on the other side, Kartik and Vedika enter the premises. Naira looks shocked. During the exhibition, a man spots a bomb and inform all. Soon, people get scared and run here and there to save their lives. Amidst the entire drama, Naira looks for him. Soon, she sees a glimpse of Kartik through a mirror.

Now, in the coming episode, the audience will Naira revealing the major truth to his son. A source close to the production shared, “Naira will come home and see Kairav playing along with Kartik. She will breakdown to see that Kairav who assume Kartik as his father is his real father. She would want to come to Kartik but will look them from a distance. During the drama, she also will also see a dream wherein Kartik, Kairav and Naira are happily leaving with each other and enjoying some cute moments. Soon, Kartik will leave the place. Naira will come and reveal to Kairav that Kartik is his real father.”

We buzzed the actors but they were busy shooting.