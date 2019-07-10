In Com Staff July 10 2019, 11.10 pm July 10 2019, 11.10 pm

Today's episode starts with Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) asking Mishti (Rhea Sharma) to stay with him. She expresses her concern for him. Abir asks her the reason for her coming to save him. At the same time, they hear Meenakshi’s voice from outside. Even though Mishti gets scared, Abir doesn't let go of her hand. She gets up to leave the room when Abir's family walks in. She tries to escape before being noticed but is brought to attention by Abir. Yashpal gets happy and gives his blessings to her.

Meenakshi is still not happy with everyone thanking Mishti. Later, Mishti feels weird for smiling and thinking about Abir all the time. As soon as Mishti sees Kuhu, she hugs her. Later, they both feel awkward and let the moment pass. Mishti assures Kuhu that Abir will talk to Meenakshi as soon as he gets better. Kunal is still upset about Mishti not picking up his call. Abir explains how Mishti has done them a favor by saving his life. Kunal shocks Abir by saying that he would elope with Kuhu if things didn’t change.