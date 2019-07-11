In Com Staff July 11 2019, 11.36 pm July 11 2019, 11.36 pm

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke's 11 July episode starts with Rajvansh meeting with the Maheshwari's. Meenakshi informed everyone that she was the one who called them. Jasmeet told Kuhu and Mishti about Maheshwari’s going to Rajvansh house. Meenakshi started discussing the issues of the relationship between their families. She further stated she was relieved to find Abir safe and sound. She said her ego would break before her family.

She apologized and requested them to accept Kuhu and Kunal’s relation. Vishambhar stated he wanted to discuss the situation with his family and then make a decision. Jasmeet called Varsha on Kuhu’s demand to ask about the situation. Vishambhar was not ready to accept the relation. Vishambhar wished to talk to Kuhu while Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) called Mishti (Rhea Sharma) to tell him about the situation at his home. Vishambhar told Kuhu to come to Rajvansh house. Abir was suspicious of his mother’s changed decision. He asked Mishti about her intention of saving him in the storm.

They both got excited to learn that Kunal and Kuhu would finally get married. Yashpal promised Vishambhar that Kuhu would remain happy in their house. Meenakshi welcomed Kuhu on her arrival with Mishti. Everybody got excited for the new couple while Mishti and Abir conversed through their eyes. Mishti got a message that Naanu was calling her. But she found out it was Abir instead. He wanted to show her the girl from the painting. Meenakshi performed the rituals and gave gifts to Kuhu. She welcomed her into the family. The written update of 11 July 2019 Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke episode full story ends.