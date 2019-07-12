In Com Staff July 12 2019, 10.36 pm July 12 2019, 10.36 pm

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke's 12 July episode starts with Kunal and Kuhu discussing their relationship. Kunal told her he was worried about Mishti (Rhea Sharma) and Abir’s (Shaheer Sheikh) relationship. Abir wanted to show the painting to Mishti, but she didn’t want to see it. Kunal told Kuhu his mother would never agree to Abir and Mishti’s relation, which shocked Kuhu. He showed her a photo of them from the party.

He said their relationship might be in danger because of them. Kuhu got upset with Mishti. Kunal wanted her to help him separate the couple. Abir explained his feelings to Mishti while she got scared and ran away. Mishti realized she was in love with Abir. Yashpal said the new couple was together because of Mishti. Everybody started discussing Abir’s love life and his perfect partner.

Rajshri wished he got his dream girl soon. Jasmeet tried to provoke Kuhu against Mishti. Varsha was worried to face the Chauhans, and Kuhu suggested Mishti should get engaged to Saurav. Abir confronted his mother and she admitted she was not happy with his relation. She further stated Kunal would never be happy with Mishti around. Kunal was sure that Kuhu would do everything as per his instructions and their plan would not fail. The written update of 12 July 2019 Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke episode full story ends.