In Com Staff June 13 2019, 11.54 pm June 13 2019, 11.54 pm

Today’s Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke 13 June episode starts with Kuhu asking Mishty (Rhea Sharma) about Abhir’s (Shaheer Sheikh) proposal. Mishty explained that Abhir was trying to explain Manju about how to propose somebody. Kunal got upset and walked away. Mishty tried to reach out to Kunal but Abhir stopped her and took her to school visit. Nidhi stumbled upon Varsha and Jasmeet.

The two tried to show their status but Jasmeet told them to behave. Kunal decided to meet Kulfi and told her to stay away from Abhir. Abhir and Kunal started having a conversation. Kunal blamed Mishty for the dispute between them and told her to stay away. Mishty said she can’t leave the camp because of the work so Kunal decided to stay back too.

Naanu called Abhir to check up on him and Abhir told him that he was going to tell Kunal about his feelings for Mishty. Abhir told Naanu to not tell Meenakshi of Kunal being here. Mishty learnt that Kunal lied to Rajshri about being there.

Mishty was shocked to hear about the IT raid and how Kunal helped them. Kunal told Abhir that he didn’t want him to be around Mishty. Kunal made a promise to himself that he would never let Mishty come in between them. The written update of 13 June 2019 Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke episode full story ends.