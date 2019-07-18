In Com Staff July 18 2019, 12.02 am July 18 2019, 12.02 am

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke's 17 July episode starts with Rajvansh celebrating. Mrs. Parikh informs him that the Maheshwaris won’t come. She states that the son will receive the same fate as the mother. The guests start leaving but the Maheshwaris still don’t arrive.

Kunal blames it on Mishti (Rhea Sharma). Meenakshi wonders why they haven't arrived yet. Mishti feels certain that they were informed about the party. Meenakshi says they don’t need to come to the party as they have already been insulted. Kuhu is mad at Mishti while Yashpal and Abir (Shaheer Shaikh) decide to plan the party again. Shaurya and Varsha feel that Mishti should apologize while Kuhu feels Mishti should stay home.

Abir goes and invites them to the party. Maheshwaris arrive when Abir is dancing and joins him. Mishti dances with Abir and has some fun moments. Mishti thanks Abir for covering up for her but Abir dismisses it. Panditji announces an auspicious date for the marriage. Mishti is discussing how it wasn’t Meenakshi’s fault but Kunal comes and misunderstands her.