Today's Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke 19 June episode starts with Meenakshi chancing upon the Maheshwari family in the temple but both of them avoided each other. Meenakshi offered prayers as Abhir (Shaheer Sheikh) was successful to open a school for the kids. Jasmeet countered her saying that Mishty helped Abhir in doing so to which Meenakshi was shocked. Mishty (Rhea Sharma) tried to win Abhir back by saying his Shayari. She told him that she can't afford to lose him.

Meenakshi bad talked about Mishty saying she first broke Kunal's heart and later joined Abhir in his mission. Vishambhara confronted Meenakshi saying Abhir sought Mishty's help. Meenakshi countered by questioning Mishty's upbringing. Mishty informed Abhir that Varsha was against Kuhu and Kunal but Abhir said to first find out whether they love each other.

Meenakshi stated that Mishty belonged to a broken family and so she will always break a family's unity. Vishambhara said he will always support Mishty. Meenakshi questioned Abhir for taking Mishty's help. Abhir told her that he was doing it for the sake of the NGO and now his NGO was getting an award.

Kunal video called Kuhu and told her that due to Mishty their friendship was in peril to which Kuhu got upset. Varsha told Mishty that Kunal was not the right person for Kuhu. Kuhu heard this and vented out her frustration on Varsha. Kuhu accused her of not supporting her because she was not her biological child. Varsha slapped Kuhu and told her she will never accept Kunal as her son-in-law. The written update of 19 June 2019 Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke episode full story ends.