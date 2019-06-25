In Com Staff June 25 2019, 12.39 am June 25 2019, 12.39 am

Today’s Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke 24 June episode starts with Mishty (Rhea Sharma) waiting for her date with Kunal and Abhir (Shaheer Sheikh). She got a text from Abhir stating the date was cancelled. Mishty felt something was wrong. Mishty informed Kuhu about the date being cancelled.

Kuhu got angry and blamed Mishty for playing games, this led to an argument. Kunal informed Shweta about his broken engagement. He asked her why she broke off things with him. Abhir and Naanu discussed about Shweta and how Shweta never really lived Kunal. Mishty heard all of this. Kunal accused her leaving him for someone else but Shweta started begging him to take her back as she realized that she loved him.