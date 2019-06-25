Today’s Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke 24 June episode starts with Mishty (Rhea Sharma) waiting for her date with Kunal and Abhir (Shaheer Sheikh). She got a text from Abhir stating the date was cancelled. Mishty felt something was wrong. Mishty informed Kuhu about the date being cancelled.
Kuhu got angry and blamed Mishty for playing games, this led to an argument. Kunal informed Shweta about his broken engagement. He asked her why she broke off things with him. Abhir and Naanu discussed about Shweta and how Shweta never really lived Kunal. Mishty heard all of this. Kunal accused her leaving him for someone else but Shweta started begging him to take her back as she realized that she loved him.
Shweta told her reason for being there was him. Mishty said she had a feeling that Kunal had moved over Shweta and no longer loved her. She asked him to inform Shweta about this. Shaurya informed Vishambhar that Meenakshi caused the IT raid in their house. They all decided to never associate with the Rajvansh family. Meenakshi met Shweta in her hotel room and offered a hefty amount to her for separating Kuhu and Kunal. Abhir disguised into a registry office official and came to Shweta's room. The written update of 24 June 2019 Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke episode full story ends here.