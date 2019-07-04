In Com Staff July 04 2019, 5.50 pm July 04 2019, 5.50 pm

Today's Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke 3rd July episode starts with Mishti (Rhea Sharma) serving breakfast. When asked about Kuhu, Mishti said she went for jogging. Rajshri said that Kunal was not the right life partner. Vishambhar hoped they both will never lie from now on and would not take Kunal’s name. Kuhu got disappointed to hear everything. Meanwhile, Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) enquired Kunal about Kuhu. He realized with Kunal’s expressions that he liked Kuhu. Meenakshi asked Kunal what conversation they had.

He asked about her plan, but Meenakshi said there was no plan. She instructed him not to talk to Kuhu. Mishti and Kuhu were still fighting. Mishti told her she would need her help eventually while Kuhu was upset that Kunal was not picking up her phone. Mishti was wondering what Abir was doing when she saw Kuhu packing her bag and talking to herself about nobody helping her.

She locked her from outside. Mishti came in Rajvansh house disguised as a guy. She searched for Abir when she stumbled on a bottle and found out her painting. She realized Abir didn’t want to show the painting and all the other comments he made about the painting girl. She overheard everything Abir and his grandpa were talking about, including the confession of his love.

She was thinking about how to get out when Abir closed the lights and door. Abir heard the noise of the gate when she was leaving and followed her outside. She ran away successfully but left behind her shoe. Mishti, upon reaching home, thought about all her beautiful moments with Abir and the fact that he fancied her. The written update of 3 July 2019 Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke episode full story ends here.