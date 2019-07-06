In Com Staff July 06 2019, 12.21 am July 06 2019, 12.21 am

Today's Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke July 5 episode starts with Saurav’s family coming to visit Kuhu. They ask about the whereabouts of Mishti (Rhea Sharma). Vishambhar says he is proud of his girls and has taught them to stand up against wrong. Kuhu walks down the staircase and Jasmeet comments that she looks exactly like when she was rejected by Meenakshi. At the same time, Yashpal comes in. He accepts they did wrong by canceling Kuhu and Kunal’s engagement. Vishambhar tells him that he has been already searching suitable matches for Kuhu. Yashpal says there was no better relation like Kuhu and Kunal and asked for Mishti’s hand.

Meanwhile, Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) also enters with balloons along with Kunal. Naanu believes they are no one to come in the way of true lovers. Mishti and Kuhu both get hopeful. Abir apologizes for the inconvenience caused to them. Saurav’s parents feel awkward with the whole situation and leave. Vishambhar asks them to sit and enquire from Kuhu about her feelings. She accepts that she has liked Kunal from day one. Mishti also cuts in and explains to everyone how Kuhu was never asked how she felt. Vishambhar asks Kunal if he feels the same way.

He says he did and that they had come to make things right. He gets silent when Vishambhar enquired about Meenakshi. Meanwhile, Meenakshi tests Parul’s respect for herself. She tells her to believe her. Vishambhar wants Meenakshi to be okay with the relationship as she was going to be her mother-in-law. Abir tells him she loves her son more than anything. Vishambhar is still not convinced and requests to end the conversation.

Abir promises he will bring his mother. Later, Yashpal comes home and tells Meenakshi to come along with him to talk to Maheshwari’s, but she denies. She said she would not say anything if Kunal married Kuhu, but she would not go to Maheshwari house. Shaurya and Varsha ask Kuhu to end the chapter of Kunal, but she says she couldn’t do it. Meenakshi asks Kunal to swear on her if he loves Kuhu. The written update of 5 July 2019 Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke episode full story ends.