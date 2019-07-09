In Com Staff July 09 2019, 12.01 am July 09 2019, 12.01 am

July 8th episode of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke starts with Parul asking Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) about the events that happened at the Maheshwari House. Kunal admitted to not being in love with Kuhu but he thought she was a nice girl. He wanted to help Abir get over Mishty (Rhea Sharma). He asked Meenakshi the reason to break Abir and Mishty and she replied saying she didn't want Abir to follow his father's footsteps. Abir and Mishti meet at the temple where she said she could call any painting girl. Abir took permission from Parul to talk to Maheshwari and met Rajshri as she was the only one who could help. He assured her that he will be on Kuhu's side no matter what.

Rajshri had doubts about Meenakshi. Abir tried to explain about the painting girl but Mishty got angry and left. Mishty asked for Vishambhar's permission but he was adamant in saying no. He feared they would take a wrong step but they assured him that they wouldn't. Mishty got a call from Yashpal asking for Abir. He expressed his concern about the weather. Mishty got worried but assured Naanu to find him. She drove to NGO and found that he went to get good but didn't return. She got worried. Kunal was dead set on protecting Abir from Mishty.

