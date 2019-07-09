In Com Staff July 09 2019, 11.17 pm July 09 2019, 11.17 pm

Today's Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke 9 July episode starts with Kunal looking for his brother in the storm. Kuhu found out Mishty (Rhea Sharma) was missing and put pillows in her place to fool her mother. Meanwhile, Mishti was also searching for Abir (Shaheer Sheikh). Varsha and Rajshri discussed their meeting with Abir. Varsha wanted to go with Kuhu’s happiness and get her engaged with Kunal. Parul wanted Kunal to call Mishty and ask about Abir. She said his ego was not as important as his brother. Kunal called Kuhu and enquired about Mishty.

He told her Abir went missing and maybe she was also searching for him. Kuhu took Mishty of the conference and talked sweetly with Kunal. Mishty informed about the restaurant at the end of the road and Kunal got an idea about where to search. Police stopped Mishty and she found it useless to argue with them. When the police got distracted by Kunal’s car, Mishty ran to the other end of the checkpoint. Meanwhile, Abir got conscious in the car and tried to pick up Kunal’s call. The petrol was still leaking along with some cut wires in the car. His foot got stuck in the steering which later smashed the mirror resulting in a piece of glass getting stuck in his chest. Mishti was shocked to see Abir’s condition and tried to open the car door but failed. She asked for help but found no one the area because of the storm. Mishti broke the car window to help him out.

She helped him out before the car could get on fire. She got him to the hospital and got worried as he was unconscious. She tried calling his family, but the nurse told her the networks were not working due to the storm. Abir woke up in the morning to find himself in the hospital room with Mishty. He got delighted to learn about Mishty’s care for him. When Mishty woke up, Abir acted like he was still unconscious and was not ready to leave her hand. He pulled her hand even further while Mishty was afraid about somebody watching her like that. Yashpal got a call from the hospital to inform about Abir’s accident. Meenakshi got worried. Kunal got a call from Kuhu stating Mishty was still missing. They both figured out Mishty saved Abir and took him to the hospital while Meenakshi also got suspicious. The written update of 9 July 2019 Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke episode full story ends.