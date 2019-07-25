In Com Staff July 25 2019, 8.21 pm July 25 2019, 8.21 pm

Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke produced by Director Kut is trying to impress the audience with intriguing drama. The loyal viewers witnessed drama over the engagement of Kunal (Ritvik Arora) and Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam).

We earlier wrote about how Mishti (Rhea Sharma) caught Kuhu red-handed when she was talking to Kunal over the phone where she was indicating to sending the mail to Mishti. Later, Kunal overheard the talk between Kuhu and Mishti and got to know that Kuhu has been caught in her act.

He gets tensed on whether Kuhu opened up the fact that she is just a ploy and the main game here is being played by Kunal and Meenakshi (Rupal Patel). In order to stop her from doing so, Kunal rushes to the Maheshwari house and asks the family to let Kuhu come out with him for an appointment at the spa. He takes Kuhu out and Kunal has a huge showdown with Kuhu.

Now, in the forthcoming episode, the audience will witness the much-awaited love confession. Adds the source, “Kuhu and Mishti have had major differences now and have fought. However, Mishti realizes that it is high time she gives meaning to her own life and fight for her own love.” The lady decides to finally confess her love. Hence, Mishti confesses love to Abir over the phone. OMG!

What will happen next? Are you excited for the love confession? We buzzed actors associated with the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke but could not get through for comments.