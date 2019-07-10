In Com Staff July 10 2019, 9.15 pm July 10 2019, 9.15 pm

Sony TV’s popular show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, produced Shashi Sumeet Production, has seen quite a lot of drama with the love-birds Sameer (Randeep Rai) and Naina (Ashi Singh) undergoing a lot of problems after coming to Mumbai. As per the plot, Naina (Ashi Singh), who was searching for a job, finally gets her first job. She joins as an intern for content writing. Naina sleeps while writing a script on a typewriter at her office. Soon, her boss sees Naina sleeping and scold her for sleeping in working hours. On the other hand, she learns that her company is looking for a new hero who can shoot for their new series. Naina gets happy and wants to share the news with Sameer.

Now, Naina shares the news with Sameer (Randeep Rai). She sees a good opportunity for Sameer and wants him to grab the same. Sameer also gets elated. He visits Naina’s company to give his audition. Sameer learns that Naina is being ill-treated at the office. Sameer gets angry at Bakshi and argues with him. Sameer asks Naina to resign from the company. The girl respects his husband Sameer’s decision and does the same. Sameer also gets rejected at the audition. This upsets Naina. However, Sameer decides to cheer up Naina and he brings pastry for his wife Naina. The two enjoy the sweet and spend some quality time together.

We exclusively reported, Aruna Irani entering the show as a guiding force for Naina in her career. She will come to encourage the girl to pick the right career choice.