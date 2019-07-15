In Com Staff July 15 2019, 8.52 pm July 15 2019, 8.52 pm

Sony TV’s popular show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai produced by Shashi Sumeet Production has been consistently coming up with unpredictable twists and turns that keep viewers hooked to the ongoing episodes. We earlier reported, Naina (Ashi Singh), who was searching for a job, finally gets her first job. She joins as an intern for content writing. Naina sleeps while writing a script on a typewriter at her office. Soon, her boss sees Naina sleeping and scolds her for sleeping in working hours. On the other hand, she learns that her company is looking for a new hero who can shoot for their new series. Naina gets happy and wants to share the news with Sameer.

Now, Naina shares the news with Sameer (Randeep Rai). She sees a good opportunity for Sameer and wants him to grab the same. Sameer also gets elated. He visits Naina’s company to give his audition. Sameer learns that Naina is being ill-treated at the office. Sameer gets angry at Bakshi and argues with him. Sameer asks Naina to resign from the company. The girl respects his husband's decision and does the same. Sameer also gets rejected at the audition. This upsets Naina. However, Sameer decides to cheer up Naina and he brings pastry for his wife Naina. The two enjoy the sweet and spend some quality time together.

Later, Aruna Irani enters the show as a guiding force for Naina in her career. She will encourage the girl to make the right career choice. Sameer and Naina meet Aruna Irani. The lady encourages them to write a script and get it to her. The two get elated after the meeting and they get together to write a wonderful script that they can show to Aruna Irani.

On their next meeting, Sameer and Naina complete the script and give it to Aruna Irani. The lady likes it but would improvise it. She guides them to write better. The meeting turns out to be fruitful.

Now, in the coming episode, the society members will be elated with Sameer and Naina's successful meeting with talented actress Aruna Irani. Soon, they all will be happy and call for a celebration. The entire society will get together to celebrate Sameer and Naina’s first step in their new career.