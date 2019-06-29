Antara Kashyap June 29 2019, 7.23 pm June 29 2019, 7.23 pm

Sony TV popular show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai produced by Shashi Sumeet Production never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Raghav (Devarshi Shah) entered the show as Naina’s (Ashi Singh) husband in the show. Naina also accepted him as her husband in front of the society which shocked her husband Sameer (Randeep Rai). The audience also witnessed a new drama, in front of the society members, Raghav reveals that he is not Naina’s husband. He tells them that he lied to all.

Later, Jatin calls Raghav and Naina for dinner. However, Sameer and Rakesh also reach his house. Sameer gets angry with Naina and Raghav’s budding friendship. He gets jealous. Sameer purposely hit Raghav on his leg because of which the food falls down. Soon, the caring girl Naina goes to clean the same and help Raghav. Sameer witnesses this drama and gets frustrated. We earlier reported about Sameer, Naina, Preeti along with the society members gearing up to celebrate the festival of colours.

The show will witness a lot of drama happening in the coming weeks. Adds the source, “Sameer will get into the mood of the festival and have bhang. The boy will be drunk and in the same state, he will reveal a major truth. He will let his and Naina’s marriage secret out in front of society members.” OMG!

How will Naina handle the situation? Will Sameer realize his mistake?