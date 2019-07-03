In Com Staff July 03 2019, 7.59 pm July 03 2019, 7.59 pm

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, the popular Sony TV show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has been seeing a lot of drama since the time Sameer (Randeep Rai) decided to shift base to Mumbai to become an actor. His wife Naina (Ashi Singh) has been supporting him in all ways possible, even to the extent of coming to Mumbai and hiding the fact that they are married. We earlier reported about Sameer getting his first salary which made him really happy.

Sameer will express his desire of buying a gift for Naina with his first salary. The two will go shopping and will have a good time together. As per a reliable source, “At the market place, Sameer will also see his first set of fans who will recognize him and come to him seeking his autograph. This will make Sameer proud and Naina will be happy too.”

Will Sameer’s first found success take him higher in his aspiration? We buzzed actors but could not get through for comments.

Sameer and Naina have an amazing love story and we truly hope that Sameer’s acting career in Mumbai flourishes and the loyal viewers of the show get to see Naina becoming a really understanding wife to him. The 90’s based love story has indeed touched the chords of the youth of today, and we hope to see a great love story blossoming in the near future.