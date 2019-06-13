In Com Staff June 13 2019, 11.59 pm June 13 2019, 11.59 pm

Sony TV popular daily Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai (Shashi Sumeet) has been coming up with a perfect blend of romance and drama in its recent episodes.

The show never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns.

Recently, Sameer (Randeep Rai), Naina (Ashi Singh) and Rakesh (Chandresh Singh) faced trouble during Mumbai rains as their house ceiling had leakage.

Now, in the coming drama, it would be difficult for the three to stay in a house which has a leakage problem. Hence, they would try to find a solution.

Later, they would ask help from Preeti's (Ayesha Kaduskar) family and soon, Sameer, Naina and Rakesh would shift to Preeti's house.

Are you excited to witness this change?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz for more updates.