In Com Staff July 06 2019, 7.06 pm July 06 2019, 7.06 pm

Sony TV’s popular show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, produced Shashi Sumeet Production, has been consistently coming up with unpredictable twists and turns that keep viewers hooked to the ongoing episodes. In the past, we reported how Sameer (Randeep Rai) gets his first cheque. This is a very happy moment for him and the family members. The boy buys a Walkman and a pair of shoes for himself. Preeti’s mother-in-law gets angry at the boy for investing money in such waste gifts.

On the other hand, at the market place, Sameer also sees his first set of fans who recognise him and come to him and ask for his autograph. This makes Sameer happy and Naina, too, feels proud.

Naina (Ashi Singh), who was searching for a job, finally gets her first job. She joins as an intern for content writing. Naina sleeps while writing a script on a typewriter at her office. Soon, her boss sees Naina sleeping and shouts at her for sleeping in working hours. On the other hand, she learns that her company is looking for a new hero who can shoot for their new series. Naina gets happy and wants to share the news with Sameer.

Now, Naina will share the news with Sameer. She will see a good opportunity for Sameer and would want him to grab the same. Sameer will also get elated. He will visit Naina’s company to give his audition.