Sony TV’s popular show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, produced Shashi Sumeet Production, is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. The high voltage drama is keeping viewers hooked to the ongoing episodes. The audience witnessed Raghav (Devarshi Shah) entered the show as Naina’s (Ashi Singh) husband in the show. Naina also accepted him as her husband in front of the society which shocked her husband Sameer (Randeep Rai).

The audience also witnessed some new drama, when in front of the society members, Raghav revealed that he is not Naina’s husband. He told them that he lied to all. Later, Jatin called Raghav and Naina for dinner. However, Sameer and Rakesh too reached his house. Sameer is visibly angry and jealous of Naina and Raghav’s budding friendship. Sameer purposely hit Raghav on his leg because of which the food is spilt on the floor. Soon, the caring girl Naina goes to clean the same and help Raghav. Sameer witnesses this drama and gets frustrated.

We earlier reported about Sameer, Naina, Preeti along with the society members gearing up to celebrate the festival of colours. Sameer gets into the mood of the festival and has bhang. The boy gets drunk and in the same state, he reveals a major truth. He lets his and Naina’s marriage secret out in front of society members.

Now, how will Naina handle the situation is the biggest question in the audience and our minds.