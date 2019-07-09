Antara Kashyap July 09 2019, 11.28 pm July 09 2019, 11.28 pm

Ranveer Allahbadia famously known as BeerBiceps is a Mumbaikar who has reached huge success on his YouTube channel that goes by the name BeerBiceps. He just crossed 500k followers on Instagram and we are happy for him. He uploaded a picture on his Instagram while posing with a camera in his hand.

Ranveer is an Indian actor, model, and YouTuber who is one of the top social media influencers in India right now. He is known for his fitness, health and lifestyle videos on YouTube. He has 2.1 million subscribers on his BeerBiceps YouTube channel and has another channel with his own name where he has 1.2 million subscribers.

Ranveer has reached great success at this age and there is a lot more to come his way. He is very hardworking and has been consistent with his content on his social media platform along with both his channels. He has been motivating the younger audience and helping younger boys and girls with his health and fitness related tips, suggestions and ideas.

Just like his great YouTube content, his Instagram is proof that he is one of the most stylish YouTubers in India. He has a very unique and dashing sense of fashion. Just like most influencers, Ranveer too has been extremely popular among teenage Indian girls.

Ranveer is extremely talented and charming. Young teenage girls are head over heels over this YouTube star. He is very active on his Instagram and regularly posts updates on his fashionable outfits. His stylish personality shines through his Instagram profile.

Hitting 500k on Instagram is a huge milestone that this young budding artist has crossed. We at IWMBuzz wish Ranveer much love and all the success he deserves.