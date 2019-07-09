In Com Staff July 09 2019, 11.21 pm July 09 2019, 11.21 pm

Namah, the upcoming magnum opus mythological show from the table of Producer Ved Raj’s banner Shoonya Square Productions, has been the talk of the telly town. This big-ticket show will be a biweekly weekender on Star Plus and is slated to go on floor very soon. The show will depict the bonding between Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.

We had earlier reported about actor Savi Thakur of Sethji fame being finalized to play Lord Vishnu. Chhavi Pandey will play Goddess Parvati, while Sara Khan will also be seen in a negative avatar.

Now we hear of actress Yukti Kapoor joining the show in one of the central roles. She has been roped in to play the role of Goddess Laxmi. We had earlier reported about actress Neha Sargam playing the role. But there seems to be a change now, and it will be Yukti playing Laxmi instead. Yukti Kapoor was last seen in the role of Agni in Agnifera. She has earlier been part of TV shows Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Siya Ke Ram, Balika Vadhu, etc.