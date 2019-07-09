Namah, the upcoming magnum opus mythological show from the table of Producer Ved Raj’s banner Shoonya Square Productions, has been the talk of the telly town. This big-ticket show will be a biweekly weekender on Star Plus and is slated to go on floor very soon. The show will depict the bonding between Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.
We had earlier reported about actor Savi Thakur of Sethji fame being finalized to play Lord Vishnu. Chhavi Pandey will play Goddess Parvati, while Sara Khan will also be seen in a negative avatar.
Now we hear of actress Yukti Kapoor joining the show in one of the central roles. She has been roped in to play the role of Goddess Laxmi. We had earlier reported about actress Neha Sargam playing the role. But there seems to be a change now, and it will be Yukti playing Laxmi instead. Yukti Kapoor was last seen in the role of Agni in Agnifera. She has earlier been part of TV shows Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Siya Ke Ram, Balika Vadhu, etc.
We buzzed Yukti but could not get through to her. We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert. Our efforts to get a confirmation from Producer Ved Raj remained futile. Drop in your thoughts on this new show on Star Plus.Read More