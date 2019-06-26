In Com Staff June 26 2019, 7.56 pm June 26 2019, 7.56 pm

Sports dramas, especially in countries like India, if done correctly, could garner a lot of popularity in a very little time frame! And Zee5 Original series Bombers is looking to do just that.

Varun Mitra, Aahana Kumra, Ranvir Shorey and others are starring in the sports drama series Bombers. The show is about a football team, named Bombers Football Club and you can see some stalwart actors in the poster itself, who are playing the role of professional footballers. It has interesting twists, dramatic moments, sporting action and so much more in the plot, to keep the viewers engaged and entertained. This Zee5 Original is set in the town called Chandan Nagar in West Bengal, which was a French colony before India gained Independence.

The story is about a football club that is trying to claim victory in the Zee Bangla football league to save their grounds, and are putting their heart and soul into it. It’s not every day that you see a sports series on Indian television, which is gaining accolades for its novel concept and winning hearts with its storyline and star cast already. It is also interesting to see how the writers have retained the essence of Bengali culture. The series already sounds like a recipe headed for success!

Big guns in Bombers are actors Ranvir Shorey, Aahana Kumra, Varun Mitra, Sapna Pabbi, Prince Narula, Meiyang Chang and Anup Soni amongst others.

Their slogan is, ‘Fort et Fier Arikbaar’. Here, ‘Fort et Fier’ is a French term for ‘Strong and Proud’ and we have to say, it sure feels like it. The mere poster for this series gives you the determined and aggressive vibe that all these players have got going.

We are certain that these strong and proud footballers are going to score with the viewers as well.