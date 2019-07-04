In Com Staff July 04 2019, 7.14 pm July 04 2019, 7.14 pm

Zee TV’s popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega (Ved Raj’s Shoonya Square) is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. The high voltage drama is keeping viewers hooked to the ongoing episodes.

As per the plot, Antara (Dalljiet Kaur) is creating huge problems in the marital life of Akshat (Nishant Malkani) and Guddan (Kanika Mann). Akshat had just confessed his love for Guddan. And the two of them were almost set to get engaged and get married all over again when Antara made her entry.

In our last report, we mentioned about Antara expressing the desire of seeing the marriage of Akshat and Guddan. The lady shows her true colours. Antara spikes Akshat’s drink and creates an impression as though Akshat is with Guddan. A semi-conscious Akshat also believes that he is romancing Guddan. However, soon, he passes out. When Akshat gets up, it is Antara in the room, and she paints a picture as though the two of them have spent the night together. Akshat shocked and embarrassed to know about it. Soon, Antara hurt herself and lands in the hospital.

Now, in the coming episode, Antara creates a new drama at the hospital. In front of the family members, she takes a sharp object and tries to kill herself. However, family members stop her. The lady tells that Guddan believes Antara is at fault hence she doesn’t want to stay alive. Guddan tells her to be calm as she is not the culprit.

Later, Antara thanks her and hugs her. While hugging, Antara warns and tells Guddan that she will snatch Akshat from her and bring him back into her life. Guddan gets shocked at Antara’s behaviour. Soon, Akshat enters the room and makes Antara wear the wedding dupatta. Guddan tries to explain him but he stays numb.

What will happen next? Will Akshat marry Antara?