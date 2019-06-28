In Com Staff June 28 2019, 9.43 pm June 28 2019, 9.43 pm

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, the Zee TV show produced by Ved Raj’s Shoonya Square, will see a great twist lined up with Antara (Dalljiet Kaur) expressing her feelings after she will get to know of Akshat (Nishant Malkani) having married Guddan (Kanika Mann). Yes, as per the track and what we have updated our readers with, Antara has gotten to know through Akshat of him being married to Guddan. Antara did react badly, as she fought a battle with her tears. She also burnt her own portrait feeling sad and disappointed.

However, the news coming is that Antara will wipe out her tears and will face the situation boldly. She will tell Akshat and Guddan that she does respect the decision of Akshat moving on in life. She will tell them that she also accepts the fact that Akshat is married to Guddan now.

As per a reliable source, “It will be a full-of-emotion sequence for Antara wherein she will tell that she opens her arms and welcomes Guddan as Akshat’s wife. She will also express that she will want to see them getting married before her eyes.”

Does this come as a miracle for the loyal fans of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega? Do you think Antara is good at heart?

We also wrote earlier of Jatin Shah’s re-entry. Jatin plays the role of Rawat, Antara’s brother. And we did mention of a truth that Rawat knows about Antara.

What can it be? Will it be related to Antara’s motive behind accepting Guddan as Akshat’s wife? We buzzed the actors but could not get through for comments.