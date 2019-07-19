In Com Staff July 19 2019, 11.22 pm July 19 2019, 11.22 pm

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, the popular Zee TV show, is seeing interesting drama with Antara (Dalljiet Kaur) playing her game very tactfully. Antara who got exposed before Guddan (Kanika Mann) and Akshat (Nishant Malkani) later played the game of her pregnancy in order to get the love and soft corner of Akshat. As expected, Akshat decided to take up his responsibility as father. But then, Antara had her own evil plans and worked out something to put Guddan into bad books of the entire family.

As we reported earlier, the show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega will see huge drama with Guddan accidentally pushing Antara down the staircase. Antara will fall down and the whole family will be perturbed over her fall. Akshat will be worried over Antara and the kid’s safety and will rush to help her out.

Now in the coming drama, Antara will use this as a good opportunity to cover up for the earlier lies that she said. Well, as we know, Antara was never pregnant and that she faked her pregnancy indicating that Akshat had made love with her when he had the spiked sweet. However the fact would be that nothing would have happened that night. As per a reliable source, “Antara will tell the family that she went through a miscarriage owing to the big fall that she had.”

This will only mean that Guddan will be put to more problems with Antara losing her child.How will Akshat react to this loss in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega? Will this create a huge rift between Akshat and Guddan?