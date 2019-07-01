In Com Staff July 01 2019, 10.16 pm July 01 2019, 10.16 pm

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, will see a yet another party sequence wherein Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) will celebrate the wedding anniversary of Purab (Vin Rana) and Aaliya (Shikha Singh) in style. The party is being managed by Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) and there is every chance of Pragya coming to the same party.

Well, parties in Kumkum Bhagya have always seen the rocking chemistry of Abhi and Pragya (Sriti Jha). The popular couple looks good while dancing together, and the loyal fans of the pair get a visual treat by watching the fabulous actors in a romantic moment.

In the last party sequence, too, the makers of Kumkum Bhagya brought in a romantic dance number of Abhi and Pragya. What if that was only a dream? The fact remains that the loyal viewers of the show got to see Abhi and Pragya being at their romantic best. So do you feel there is yet another chance of Abhi and Pragya getting a dreamy dance sequence in this latest party in Kumkum Bhagya?

Do you want to see a dreamy romantic sequence of Abhi and Pragya? Also, what do you think will happen in the upcoming track? Will this party pave way for Abhi and Pragya’s reunion? If that happens, there is certainly a possibility of the romantic pair dancing for real, and not just for a dream sequence…