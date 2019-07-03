In Com Staff July 03 2019, 12.16 pm July 03 2019, 12.16 pm

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is seeing entertaining tracks wherein Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Pragya (Sriti Jha) have not come face to face post the generation leap. However, Pragya has seen Abhi, while the latter does not know of Pragya’s whereabouts. Well, the eternal lovers Abhi and Pragya might be staying away from each other, but they live in the hearts of each other. While Pragya has always remembered Abhi, Abhi, too, has had his moments wherein he has missed Pragya.

Now in the ongoing track, Sarita Behen has conveyed her thought about Abhi needing to marry again so that his daughter gets a mother. She tells him that Prachi’s mom will be a good match for him. However, Abhi will refuse the proposal saying he cannot do it as he loves his wife even now. Abhi will now get into a hallucination mode wherein he will start seeing Pragya everywhere.

Abhi will remember her a lot and will think of their good old times wherein they lived life together. Another interesting scenario will be that Abhi will start seeing a shadow of Pragya in Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) who is working with him.

All the more he will interact with Prachi, he will be remembered of Pragya. Is this destiny’s call to reunite Abhi and Pragya? Will Prachi be instrumental in uniting her parents? We buzzed the actors of Kumkum Bhagya but could not get through to them. Watch this space for exclusive updates in the telly and digital world.

