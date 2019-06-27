In Com Staff June 27 2019, 7.44 pm June 27 2019, 7.44 pm

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen the interesting episodes that lead to Disha’s reentry (Ruchi Savarn), the attack on the Chief Minister being planned and how Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Pragya (Sriti Jha) were dragged into the whole scenario.

Well, the story of Kumkum Bhagya is now intricately poised with Abhi and Pragya not meeting yet again at the event where they came at the striking distance from seeing each other. Unfortunately, Pragya's injury resulted in them not meeting.

However, the makers have given rise to an interesting scenario wherein Pragya as well as Abhi have come face to face in independent sequences with Disha. Disha, now, very knows well that Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) is Pragya’s daughter. Now we wonder whether this interesting development will pave a way to Abhi and Pragya meeting. Seems possible, isn’t it?

So here are the poll ideas on the same:

Do you think Disha will be the catalyst to Abhi and Pragya reunion? Well o well, let us look at the options on how this can happen…

Disha will be the one to tell Abhi about Pragya’s whereabouts

Disha will meet Purab and the two of them will unite Abhi and Pragya

Disha will convince Pragya to go and meet Abhi

Cast your votes here after giving the options a deep thought.

Also, how do you like the present track in Kumkum Bhagya? How do you want to see Abhi and Pragya’s reunion?