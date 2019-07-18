In Com Staff July 18 2019, 9.32 pm July 18 2019, 9.32 pm

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen the huge jail drama wherein Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) has been arrested for the usage of drugs. The fact is that Rhea (Naina Singh) has planted this in order to trap Prachi in drugs case. However, Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) tried his best to fight for Prachi at the police station, but was at the receiving end when he was also put behind bars. We wrote about a huge high point wherein Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) took the blame upon himself and got himself arrested.

This meant that Prachi got released. As we know, Rhea wants Ranbir to play a love game with Prachi and dump her after expressing love for her. Ranbir tried everything that he could at the party to get closer to Prachi. But Prachi condemned his acts, calling him a flirt. Prachi showed complete disregard for Ranbir, and this is why Ranbir had to work out another plan to get into the good books for Prachi. After Ranbir will go behind bars, Rhea will come to see him and the two will have a discussion on their plan.

Do you think all this is part of Ranbir’s plan of wooing Prachi? How will Rhea react to this plan of Ranbir?