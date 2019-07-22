In Com Staff July 22 2019, 8.17 pm July 22 2019, 8.17 pm

Kundali Bhagya the popular Zee TV show, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is now headed for the big grand marriage of Preeta (Shraddha Arya) with Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani. Well, the story in the last few weeks revolved around Sherlyn (Ruhi Chaturvedi) very nearly getting exposed by Mahesh Luthra (Naveen Saini). However, Sherlyn and Prithvi teamed up to get him attacked, which has resulted in him going into coma. Also, Sherlyn made sure that the blame for Luthra’s accident fell on Preeta. And she was successful here too. Now with Prithvi being hellbent to marry Preeta, there will be a rift happening between Pirthvi and Sherlyn.

Well, amidst the preparations for the wedding, Sherlyn will express her thoughts to Prithvi and will tell him that she does not like that fact that he is getting married to Preeta. Sherlyn has always known of Prithvi having a soft corner for Preeta. And now with him all set to marry her, Sherlyn will insist that he stops the marriage from happening.

As per a reliable source, “With Sherlyn successfully closing all doors into the Luthra house for Preeta, she will not want Prithvi to marry Preeta. She will prompt him to cancel the marriage.” All this will leave Prithvi in a spot of bother and he will be in a fix. He will wonder whether he needs to listen to Sherlyn or whether he should do what his heart says, as he is in love with Preeta.

What will Prithvi do? Will he listen to what Sherlyn says or will fulfil his dream of marrying Preeta? We buzzed actors from Kundali Bhagya who are part of this track, but could not get to them.

