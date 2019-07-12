In Com Staff July 12 2019, 9.37 pm July 12 2019, 9.37 pm

Kundali Bhagya the popular Zee TV show, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is presently witnessing high-intensity drama wherein Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani) and Sherlyn (Ruhi Chaturvedi) have joined hands in stopping Mahesh Luthra (Naveen Saini) from exposing the truth. We have been constantly reporting about Sherlyn being challenged by Mahesh Luthra after he learnt about Sherlyn’s real intentions and motive. He threatened to expose her in front of the family. Even though Mahesh Luthra managed to tell Preeta (Shraddha Arya) about the truth, before he could tell the others in the family, he will meet with an accident, courtesy the act of the goon hired by Prithvi and Sherlyn.

Now in the coming time, there will be huge drama in the hospital and the family will be concerned over the deteriorating health condition of the senior Luthra. And the family will eventually be in shock when the doctors will declare that Mahesh Luthra has gone into a coma. Yes, with the first hurdle in the form of Mahesh Luthra being resolved, Prithvi will now jump the gun and take the next big decision, that to marry Preeta. Well, the next big track that will happen will be of the wedding of Prithvi with Preeta.