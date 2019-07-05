In Com Staff July 05 2019, 9.11 pm July 05 2019, 9.11 pm

Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, will see a smashing new entry! The entry will be of a new girl who will be coming into the life of Karan Luthra (Dheeraj Dhoopar). Actress Swati Kapoor has been roped in to play this role, which will bring in a new dimension to the love story of Karan and Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Her entry will give shape to a love triangle between Karan and the girls. As we know, Karan and Preeta now share a very non-friendly bond after Preeta tried to stop Rishabh’s (Manit Joura) wedding by exposing Sherlyn (Ruhi Chaturvedi).

While Karan does not want to believe in what Preeta is saying, this level of discomfort between them seems to be growing with passing time. Now a new girl in the life of Karan will only add spice to this love story. Swati Kapoor has featured in shows Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, Udaan to name few.

As per a reliable source, “This will be a crucial track played upon in Karan and Preeta’s love journey. It is to be seen whether this new entry will propel them to accept love for each other, or whether the girl will split them apart.”

