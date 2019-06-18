In Com Staff June 19 2019, 1.13 am June 19 2019, 1.13 am

Kumkum Bhagya the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms will see the huge drama play out with Pragya (Sriti Jha) getting to know of the attack plan on the CM (Sonali Joshi). While Pragya will get into the event to save the Chief Minister, we wrote about the fact that Pragya will turn out to be the target of the attackers.

In the new unfolding drama that will be played with, the attackers will force Pragya to commit the worst deed. As per a reliable source, “The attackers will threaten and put force on Pragya to go out in the open and kill the Chief Minister by shooting at her.”

OMG!!

Yes, you heard it right!!

Pragya will be put under pressure as the attackers will warn her that they will not spare her family if she does not shoot the CM. Will Pragya turn killer by shooting at the CM?