Kundali Bhagya the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms is presently seeing high voltage drama with Sherlyn (Ruhi Chaturvedi) and Prithvi (Ruhi Chaturvedi) getting overworked with Mahesh Luthra (Naveen Saini) getting to know of Sherlyn’s real color. Earlier, an entertainment portal had reported about Mahesh Luthra challenging Sherlyn and telling her that he will expose her in front of his family. He will later move out of the house to meet his family at the temple.

Luthra would have challenged that he will be the one to kick out Sherlyn from the house and expose her bad deeds. Meanwhile, we had written about Sherlyn and Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani) joining hands to kill Mahesh so that the secret does not come out. We now hear of the two of them hiring a goon to kill Mahesh Luthra. And the next big high point will be an accident of Mahesh Luthra As per a reliable source, “The goon will cause an accident that will brutally injure Mahesh Luthra. And he will be rushed to the hospital with him being critical.”