In Com Staff June 26 2019, 12.09 am June 26 2019, 12.09 am

Nishant Malkani, who is impressing one and all with his performance in Zee TV show, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, is part of a long list of TV actors who had tried unsuccessfully to make a mark in films before returning home to TV. Nishant was a big name on the small screen back in 2009 -2011, with hit shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Ram Milaayi Jodi and Sasural Genda Phool (cameo). He went on to do four films, out of which three released (Horror Story and Bezubaan Ishq), none of which left a mark on the Box office.

“Post that, I took a 2-year sabbatical to work on my acting craft (Barry John) and have come out as a much better actor. I plugged a lot of loopholes. No wonder I have managed to effectively portray a much mature character (ten years older than my real age) in Guddan. People now not only appreciate my looks but even doff their hat to my acting calibre," said Nishant.

“During my above study time, I had realized that TV is an equally fulfilling medium, hence I must return, and then Guddan happened. All said and done, I am happy to note that whatever TV projects I have done till date have all been hits, and Guddan is no different.”

When asked if he had stayed on in TV, would his career have been at a different level, and he said, “Well, it might have been, but then I would not have improved so much. All the mistakes and failures have helped me become one of the most respected actors around. Right now I can say with full confidence that there will be no turning back in my career.”