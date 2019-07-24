In Com Staff July 24 2019, 7.53 pm July 24 2019, 7.53 pm

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, the popular Zee TV show produced by Ved Raj’s Shoonya Square, is seeing huge drama over Antara’s (Dalljiet Kaur) miscarriage which happened when Guddan (Kanika Mann) pushed her accidentally down the stairs. We reported about Akshat (Nishant Malkani) getting angry about the whole incident. He will believe that Guddan pushed her deliberately and will get angry with her. We also wrote about Dadi slapping Guddan.

Now, in the coming episode, there will be a shocking development with Akshat deciding to give everything away to Guddan and living a life of his own with Antara. Yes, Akshat will believe that Guddan is money-hungry and will make a big announcement. As per a reliable source, “Akshat will transfer all of his property to Guddan and will decide to leave the house along with Antara.” Aww!! What will happen now? Will Akshat and Guddan part ways? Knowing Antara and her evil mind, will she be happy with the loss of all property?