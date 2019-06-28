In Com Staff June 28 2019, 9.50 pm June 28 2019, 9.50 pm

Zee TV show Tujhse Hai Raabta (Full House Media) is trying to impress the audience with intriguing drama. We hear a very interesting track is going to unfold in the upcoming episodes.

As we earlier reported, Kalyani would want to spend some special moments. Hence, she will decorate the room like their first night. She will wear a beautiful red saree and enter the room like a new bride with a glass of milk. She will, furthermore, try to romance with Malhar. However, the angry young man will get confused with Kalyani’s changed behaviour. He would question her about the arrangements but Kalyani will continue to romance with him. Soon, Malhar will get angry with her and would tell her to focus on her studies. The girl will miserably fail in her plan.

Now, in the coming episode, Kalyani and Anupriya will teach a lesson to Atharva. Shares a source, “Atharva will come on his bike and insult Malhar of having a poor and old bike. Kalyani will paint the bike slyly at night to teach Atharva a lesson but when she would wake up in the morning she will realise she painted Malhar’s bike instead of Atharva’s. Malhar will get angry at Kalyani."

"Later, Atharva will enjoy watching this and take his bike and leave. As he would leave, Anupriya will tell Kalyani he will come back in five mins because she had mixed something in his breakfast that will make his stomach upset."

We buzzed actors but could not get through for a comment.