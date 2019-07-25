In Com Staff July 25 2019, 8.12 pm July 25 2019, 8.12 pm

Tujhse Hai Raabta on Zee TV produced by Full House Media has been keeping the audience glued to the TV screen with interesting drama. As per the plot of the show, Kalyani (Reem Shaikh) loses custody of the little Moksh aka Pillu which upsets Malhar (Sehban Azim). On the other, Sampada (Sneha Shah) wants the possession of Pillu completely so that Kalyani never bothers her. Hence she wants to silently take Moksh away with her, and settle in a new country so that Malhar or Kalyani do not come looking for her.

Later, Kalyani (Reem Shaikh) and Anupriya (Poorva Gokhale) find Moksh missing and they go on a mission to search for Moksh. They reach the hospital to find Moksh.

Furthermore, Malhar finds Atharva’s wife Mugdha’s life is in danger. He saves Mugdha from the goons and takes her to the hospital. Anupriya dons a new look of a Rich woman and meets Sampada’s father Vaaman. She comes to adopt Moksh. Meanwhile, she also looks out for Moksh’s whereabouts at the hospital.

Kalyani and Anupriya ask Atharva (Shagun Pandey) to give Moksh back in return for his passport. However, Atharva has lost his mental stability. He has turned a small kid and behaves like a child.

Now, in the coming episode, Malhar would try to bring out the real truth behind his childish behaviour. Malhar will try to hypnotize Atharva but Kalyani would get hypnotized instead and would start acting like Atharva.