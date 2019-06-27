In Com Staff June 27 2019, 7.35 pm June 27 2019, 7.35 pm

Zee TV’s popular daily Tujhse Hai Raabta produced by Full House Media has been coming up with a perfect blend of drama and suspense in its recent episodes. As per the plot, Anupriya and Kalyani are having their exams. However, Aao Saheb and Atul didn’t want Anupriya to appear for her exams. Hence, they locked Anupriya in the room and take her phone away.

Furthermore, Sarthak manages to save her and decides to change her look. He changes her entire look to a college-going girl for the exam so that no one recognizes her. We earlier reported about Anupriya and Kalyani getting their admit cards. But Atul snatches away the card from Anupriya. Atul wants to take revenge from Anupriya for spoiling his daughter Kalyani’s life. However, Kalyani wants Atul to divorce and move away from her mother Anupriya.

In the coming episode, the audience will witness more drama revolving around Malhar and Kalyani’s marriage life. Shares a source, “Kalyani would want to spend some special moments. Hence, she will decorate the room like their first night. She will wear a beautiful red saree and enter the room like a new bride with a glass of milk. She will, furthermore, try to romance with Malhar. However, the angry young man will get confused with Kalyani’s changed behavior. He would question her about the arrangements but Kalyani will continue to romance with him. Soon, Malhar will get angry with her and would tell her to focus on her studies. The girl will miserably fail in her plan.”

Will Kalyani plan another idea to woo Malhar? We buzzed actors but could not get through for a comment.