In Com Staff June 20 2019, 9.10 pm June 20 2019, 9.10 pm

Talented actress Teena Singh is happy to be working in the best of projects, with experienced co-stars! Her recent work in the project, the Cineplay, Raid which airs on Tata Sky Theatre and will soon stream on ZEE5, is a sheer example of the varied kind of work that she has been looking for.

Raid is the story of five prostitutes who come from different age groups and backgrounds and get into a catch 22 situation when the pimp gets murdered and they are taken to task for interrogation, as all of them have reason enough to have done the crime.

The Cineplay has Shivani Tanskale, Teena Singh, Aisha Ahmad, Khalida Jan, Rajeev Siddhartha, Vikram Kochhar in central roles.

Says Teena, “Ramona who is one among the five prostitutes, played by me is the most glam girl in the area. She is the in-demand prostitute. It has a very interesting graph and the revelations related to my character are indeed good.”

Teena who has shared screen space with Vikrant Massey in Broken and Karan Wahi in Bar Code feels lucky to bag the big projects. “I am again working with some incredible actors in Raid. Shivani is a big name in the theatre circuit. Vikram is an incredible actor. I feel blessed to be constantly working with great actors. All of my work has given me good learning platforms. It is so nice to just sit and watch while these actors perform. I have learnt a lot.”

Talking about the Cineplay experience, Teena says, “The shoot set up is so different in a Cineplay, It gives the whole process the theatrical feeling which is nice. I am happy with this work of mine in Raid.”

Teena is part of the recently released movie Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor.