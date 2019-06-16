In Com Staff June 16 2019, 2.29 pm June 16 2019, 2.29 pm

Parshakti Khurana has wowed everyone with his unconventional roles and his ability to leave a long-lasting impact despite the length of his roles. The actor who has showcased many characters with élan and ease will be seen in an unfiltered, candid avatar in a #NothingToHide conversation with host Renil Abhraham. The upcoming episode of Aparshakti on By Invite Only airing this Saturday, June 15 at 7.30 pm, exclusively on Zoom is the one to watch out for.

On being compared to his brother Ayushmann Khurrana, the actor said, “I don’t think I am equal to him right now and hence there’s no comparison. If people want to say that I look like him – of course, we do, as we are brothers and I think he is really good looking. If people think that I sound like him – I think he really sounds well. I take it as a compliment!”

Aparshakti who has no qualms in playing the hero’s friend and not the lead hero, says “I am very proud of the fact that Ayushmann never introduced me to someone to start my career. I can’t be more modest about it. It is quite visible that everyone wants to be a hero. I have said this to myself that if everyone becomes a hero, someone should be the hero’s friend and I am fine with playing the hero’s friend.”

In a quick round of candidness, Aparshakti discloses that if he had to be in a same-sex relationship, it would be with Shahid Kapoor. “I love the way he dresses up. I love his style. I love his body language. He looks 25 to me,” he adds further. When asked, who would he decline if Katrina and Alia, both asked him out on a date at the same time, he says, “I will choose Alia Bhatt over Katrina Kaif”.