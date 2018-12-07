TFPC explains the upcoming release rush in Kollywood

A lot of people were taken by surprise when Sivakarthikeyan’s maiden production Kanaa was announced as a December 21st release. There were already quite a few noteworthy films like Seethakaathi (December 20th), Maari 2, Adangamaru and Silukkuvarpatti Singam which had announced the same date and Kanaa was just adding onto an already crowded weekend. There were many comments on social media from film buffs that the Tamil Film Producers Council’s recently formed release regulation committee had completely failed in their job to bring about some discipline in release dates.

To explain the situation, a recent press statement from the Council revealed that they have given a free hand to all producers to release their films on December 21 and January 10 - the two big upcoming festival weekend slots - Christmas and Pongal respectively. It was said that there was a huge demand for these two dates as producers felt that all their films would draw crowds and won't face losses despite clashing with one another.

Viswasam and Petta are looking at a Pongal release and there may be another film or two which may enter the ring to capitalize on the festive mood.

So it is clear that there won’t be any release regulation from the committee for these two dates due to the overwhelming demand from producers and their bullish mood.