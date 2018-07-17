Thai cave rescue: Before a movie, a documentary on the incident all set to be premiered

The whole world is aware of the Thai cave rescue operation. 12 players of the Wild Boars soccer team and their coach got trapped in a cave while they were exploring the northern province of Chiang Rai. They were found by British divers and then a rescue operation was started to get the 13 of them out safely. Well, we have a heard a lot of reports about movies being planned on the incident, but before we watch a film on it, there will be a documentary that will be premiered on Discovery Channel.

Titled as Operation Thai Cave Rescue, the documentary will answer general questions that public has regarding the disappearance, the operation and the final rescue.

The channel on their official website has posted about the documentary. They have stated, “Produced in association with ITN Productions, Discovery’s Operation Thai Cave Rescue unpacks the human and scientific drama behind one of the most difficult and heart-palpitating rescues attempted in human history. With exclusive early access to men and women – including family members – who have been living and breathing the events, Operation Thai Cave Rescue focuses on the triumph of the human spirit and the extraordinary scientific and technological innovations used to complete this miracle rescue. As the clock continues to tick, and predicted Monsoon rains loom above, rescuers in the cave and above ground, plot their next move. Featuring interviews with medical and mental health experts, renowned cave diving instructors and the world’s leading cave diving rescue experts, the film paints a full picture of what the boys and their rescuers were experiencing and how these heroic divers could recover what was thought initially to be an impossible feat.”

The documentary will be aired on July 20 at 9 pm on Discovery Channel, Discovery HD World, Discovery Turbo and Discovery Science.